NANKHUMWA CONDOLES CHAKWERA: Pays Tribute To Mia, Belekanyama

PRESS STATEMENT CONDOLENCE MESSAGE FROM HONOURABLE KONDWANI NANKHUMWA, MP, LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT TO PRESIDENT LAZARUS CHAKWERA ON THE DEATH OF CABINET MINISTERS

A tragedy has befallen our nation. Today, the country has lost two senior government ministers who have died due to COVID-19. I wish to convey my deepest condolences and sympathies to His Excellency President Lazarus Chakwera, government, the people of Malawi, families, relatives and friends following the untimely deaths of Honourable Lingson Belekanyama, MP, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, and Honourable Muhammad Sidik Mia, Minister of Transport and Public Works and Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President, who succumbed to COVID-19.

Indeed, Malawi has lost two most humble and hard working politicians whose selfless contribution to the political, social and economic development of this country cannot go unnoticed. May their souls rest in peace.

Similarly, let me pay my personal respect to over 200 Malawians who have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started. I wish to convey my deepest condolences to their families and friends for their sad loss. One of the best ways to honour these departed COVID-19 victims is not to relent, as a nation, in our collective struggle and effort to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

I wish to join His Excellency President Chakwera in reminding Malawians that the Coronavirus is still out there and that we need not be complacent. Let us all continue to wear face masks, washing our hands regularly, observing social distance and using sanitizers.

I also wish to convey my best wishes to all Malawians, including cabinet ministers, who have tested positive for COVID-19. I wish them a speedy recovery.

The Holy Bible speaks of miraculous healing through Jesus Christ and faith in God. The Almighty God always provides comfort and healing for us all.

In conclusion, I wish to commend frontline soldiers against COVID 19, the health workers, for their hard work and dedication to duty as they continue saving lives and helping the country to “flatten the curve”.

Signed HONOURABLE KONDWANI NANKHUMWA,

MP LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IN PARLIAMENT

12TH JANUARY, 2021