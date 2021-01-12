GOD HAVE MERCY: Another Cabinet Minister Sidik Mia Dies Of Covid-19

Minister of Transport and MCP Vice President Sidik Mia has died due to Covid-19, Minister of Information Gospel Kazako has confirmed

Kazako said today will be an unforgettable day in the history of Malawi because it has never before to lose two cabinet ministers in one day.

“We are going through tough times as a country. We are in a war. We are fighting a virus that cannot be seen by our eyes. Within a space of two hours, we have lost two ministers. But let’s not lose hope. We are not alone in this fight, we have the president who is doing everything possible to fight this pandemic. One day we will overcome this virus,” Kazako said.

Kazako added that President Lazarus Chakwera is fully aware of what is happening as he has asked to be given hourly updates on Covid-19.

Sidik Mia was a Malawian businessman and former Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Mkombedzi who has held various ministerial positions within the Cabinet of Malawi beginning in 2004.



The death of Mia comes barely few hours after Covid-19 also killed Malawi’s Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Lingson Kambewa Waidon Belekanyama.