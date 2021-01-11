NPL IN FINANCIAL CRISIS:50 employees risk chopping… struggles to pay K18m rentals, LL office to relocate

NPL headquarters in Blantyre

Multi-award winning Nation Publications Limited (NPL) publishers of The Nation, Weekend Nation and Nation on Sunday newspapers is in financial crisis forcing the company to ear mark 50 employees for retrenchment.



According to the plan, the employees will comprise members from all the three bureaus thus Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre.



The company is also preparing to move it’s Lilongwe office in Area 4 to the house of its Chief Executive Officer Mbumba Banda in Area 47 because it cannot cope up with high rentals.



Sources say the company is struggling to settle K18 million rentals at the Lilongwe office with the current landlord.



After settling the rentals, the Lilongwe office will then move to Banda’s house according to inside sources.



Banda will be moving to her new house at old airwing along the Santhe-Kasiya road bin Lilongwe.



Employees are keeping their fingers crossed as they wait for their fate.

The development comes barely 15months after The Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) closed down NPL offices in Blantyre for not paying taxes.