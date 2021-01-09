Tributes Pour In For Veteran Broadcaster, Singer Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma

CHIDZANJA NKHOMA: No more

Tributes from all over are pouring in for veteran broadcaster and renowned singer Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma who has died today of Covid-19.

Until her death Nkhoma was Head of Section for Women and Children Desk at Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

According to a communication from ZBS, Nkhoma died Saturday morning at the COVID-19 Isolation Center at Kamuzu Central Hospital where she was being treated.

ZBS says details of the burial ceremony will be communicated in due course but all COVID-19 measures will be followed as guided by health personnel.

In the 1980s, Nkhoma worked at Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Programmes Department, serving in various capacities as announcer, producer and news anchor.

She is also famed as a lead vocalist in the defunct MBC band. Nkhoma is also the lead voice in the well known “Kunali John Chilembwe” song.

In 1994, Nkhoma moved to South Africa where she joined Channel Africa, a broadcasting station under the South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).She returned home in 2003 and did volunteer work at Radio Alinafe for nearly a year before joining ZBS as a part timer.

She got a full time job with ZBS in 2006. –