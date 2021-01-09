ITSANANA!Joyce Banda Family Finally Hits By Covid-19

Almost the entire family of former president Joyce Banda has been hit hard by Covid-19 barely 6months after she claimed that there were no coronavirus cases in the country, saying DPP government was just releasing fake figures.

The former president made the remarks during a Tonse Alliance rally on Tuesday June 09, 2020 in Nkhatabay.

Banda claimed that there were no cases of COVID-19 yet in the country such that the government was only taking advantage of the outbreak for its political interest.

She said: “We are hearing news that there is Coronavirus outbreak in the world, we thank God for favoring our country as we don’t have it here, they are faking it.”

She then urged government to return all the funds which have been aided by various organizations to assist in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as the funds are not being used for the intended purpose.

“We are therefore demanding all the funds which have been pumped into Malawi in the name of COVID-19 to the rightful owners and be used for development projects,” she said.

Those affected include beloved Son to Banda, Roy Kachale Banda, who is also Malawi’s Minister of Industry.

That’s not all. JB’s beloved sister Cecilia Kumpukwe and husband together with their children are also down with Covid-19.

Meanwhile JB has tested today and results are yet out.