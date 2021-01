NO MORE: Professor Chimuleke Munthali

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) has once again lost another senior member of staff due to Covid-19. Associate Professor Chimuleke Munthali of Forestry Department has just passed on at Mzuzu Central Hospital.



This comes barely few days after the university also lost another Senior Lecturer Dr. Dominic Gondwe who also died of Covid-19. The two were office-mate.

Meanwhile about 30 students have tested positive at the university, according to latest reports.