Sidik Mia Tests Positive For Covid-19

Malawi’s Transport Minister Sidik Mia, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President has tested positive for Covid-19.
Mia confirmed the development though a media statement posted on his official facebook page on Friday.
“I wish to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have self-isolated at home. I have mild symptoms and my condition is very stable.”
The statement stated: “I advise anyone who has been in close contact with me these past days to please get tested. I urge you all dear friends to please adhere to the Covid safety guidelines,”
Mia also commended health workers across the country for their dedication in the fight against Covid-19.
Malawi’s first deputy speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo also confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.
Currently, Malawi has 1407 active cases of Covid-19 the numbers are expected to increase.