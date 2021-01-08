Sidik Mia Tests Positive For Covid-19

Malawi’s Transport Minister Sidik Mia, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice President has tested positive for Covid-19.

MIA: I have mild symptoms and my condition is very stable

Mia confirmed the development though a media statement posted on his official facebook page on Friday.

“I wish to inform you that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have self-isolated at home. I have mild symptoms and my condition is very stable.”

The statement stated: “I advise anyone who has been in close contact with me these past days to please get tested. I urge you all dear friends to please adhere to the Covid safety guidelines,”

Mia also commended health workers across the country for their dedication in the fight against Covid-19.

Malawi’s first deputy speaker of Parliament Madalitso Kazombo also confirmed to have tested positive for Covid-19.

Currently, Malawi has 1407 active cases of Covid-19 the numbers are expected to increase.