Mwanamveka Calls For Calm And Unity In DPP: Brands MCP Govt Clueless…Lauds Health Workers

Mwanamveka being accorded a warm welcome upon arrival in Mwanza

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party( DPP) mouthpiece on finance in Parliament Joseph Mwanamveka has pleaded for unity and peace if the party is to win the tripartite election slated for 2025.

Mwanamveka was speaking in Mwanza on Friday, January 8 during his consultative meetings “with leaders and some members of the public to understand the financial challenges people are facing “ahead of the Parliament Mid-term Budget Review meeting scheduled to start on February 8, 2021.

In his speech, the Chiradzulu South legislator spoke much on the need of unity and cohesion in the party as a catalyst to win the hearts of swing voters in the election to come.

“I’ m standing here as DPP spokesman on finance in Parliament to feel the challenges the people of Mwanza and Neno are facing after the inflation that was triggered by fuel hike and the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis,” said Mwanamveka.

Mwanamveka addressing party leaders during the meetings

Mwanamveka also talked on the political front as the party is geared for the forth coming convention.

“I’m here to tell you that let us respect each other as brothers and sisters who have one common goal which is to take DPP back into government. We must not accept other people to divide us. If we stay on course we shall win the 2025 polls easily.

“Therefore the spirit of divide and rule in the party has to go and die completely. Those leaders who promote selfish traits must be never be part of this exercise of rebranding because some of them will be happy to see DPP dying for they have habits of changing parties willy nilly,” said Mwanamveka.

Mwanamveka also talked on MCP’s clueless leadership on how to turn the economy for the betterment of the poor people.

Time for DPP regalia distribution

“We have a government that is in primary school, standard 1, learning some economic basics this is why we have the President who can raise fuel which triggers inflation amidst COVID-19 pandemic, meaning he is a man who is learning the job while in office, said Mwanamveka who was Finance Minister in Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika administration.

Mwanamveka also thanked the health workers in the country for what he termed a spirit of patriotism in them by putting their lives on line for the sake of Malawians with meager resources at their disposal during this dangerous period of covid-19 crisis.

DPP is on the rebranding exercise following it’s defeat to Tonse Alliance. Several DPP regional committee members are travelling with Mwanamveka on this crusade.

Next week Mwanamveka will be in Blantyre and Thyolo districts before he goes to other regions on the same agenda.

A BRIEF STOP-OVER: Mwanamveka appreciating challenges small scale businesspersons like mango sellers are facing