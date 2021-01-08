CRISIS!Kamuzu Central Hospital Runs Out Of Oxygen Cylinders: Gives Priority To Covid-19 Patients

Sick children like this will be dying like chickens due to absence of oxygen cylinders

Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) has run out of oxygen cylinders. This is because the facility has given priority to Covid-19 patients. One of the senior medics at the hospital has confirmed of the development.

“The rest of the patients requiring oxygen are not being assisted”. the source told ZBS.

But health spokesperson, Joshua Malango, says the ministry is aware of the situation and has called in about 60 more cylinders for filling by the KCH oxygen plant.

Reacting to the development, a social commentator Lectio Divina described the situation as very disturbing.

“This is a wake up call. Our health sector needs to be improved. As a country we must be prepared to handle other infections without affecting the focus on other diseases. I smell miss allocation of covid 19 fund otherwise we wouldn’t have such shameful news,” Divina wrote on ZBS commentary box.