Stop Firing People From The Party, Let Us Reason Together-Mwanamveka Contradicts APM On Firing SG and Three Others

Mwanamveka addressing party leaders in Phalombe

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party( DPP)guru on finances and economic affairs, Joseph Mwanamveka has urged the DPP leadership and the entire party machinery to stop firing people from the party willy-nilly as this has negative implications towards rebranding and restructuring exercise of the party in it’s bid to reclaim government in 2025.

This comes as the Central Executive Committee of the DPP recently expelled from the party their four political “machine guns’ namely, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Gledezer Jeffrey, Jappie Mhango, and Yusuf Nthenda on disciplinary reasons but the High Court saved them by giving the an injunction to stop the firing.

Mwanamveka was speaking at Thamanga Lodge in Phalombe on Thursday as he continues to hold his ‘economic -cum- political” consultative meetings to appreciate the economic woes the local masses are facing due to covid-19 pandemic consequences as MCP government seems to have failed to help the poor masses.

In his speech, the Chiradzulu South Parliamentarian described the DPP as a party of ethics, legal and morals hence need for contact and dialogue when misunderstanding arises.

Mwanamveka and his high table captured in Phalombe

“When issues of misunderstandings happen, let us convene and reason together as a family to discus our matters internally rather than expelling each other from the party. No man is an island, we all have weaknesses and strengths, ” he said.

During the meeting, Mwanamveka also interacted with Small and Medium Enterprise traders who express shock on why government has raised fuel in a midst of covid-19 in sharp contrast to when DPP was in government under Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika.

“Let the lies of this government speak for themselves,” said Mwanamveka in his direct response to the cries of the traders.

Clement Mwale who has accompanied Mwanamveka but vying for the post of Secretary General of the Party at the Convention to be announced by Gledezer Jeffrey ( sitting SG) as the DPP constitution stipulates, also Phalombe also spoke at the function.

“I’m happy that am standing here to greet you my brothers and sisters for only one reason and that is for you to vote for Joseph Mwanamveka as the Party President at the forth coming Indaba and I also intend to contest as Secretary General of the mighty DPP, God willing,”said Mwale who once served as Administrative Secretary under late Prof Bingu wa Mutharika leadership.

Some of DPP leaders that attended Mwanamveka’s meeting in Phalombe

Mwale holds Masters Degree from Pebble University and is currently pursuing his PhD from the same school. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree from the Chancellor College in Public Administration.

Yesterday, the 6th of January, 2021, Mwanamveka was in Lower Shire where he held the same kind of meeting and told the governors not to surrender the party to the strangers.

Apart from Mwanamveka, Leader of Opposition and DPP Vice President for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa, DPP Vice President for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu, former RBM governor Dalitso Kabambe are some of the contenders have also shown interest to contest at the Convention to replace Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika who is serving his last term as DPP President.

Many political science analysts have asked Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika to call for an early convention to allow the party to identify a candidate who can be sold to the masses four years before election as this time, the 50+1 bar will need a lot of marketing for a candidate to win polls.