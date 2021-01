Veteran Musician Lucius Banda, who is also President Lazarus Chakwera’s Special advisor on Arts, has been discharged from Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

The music icon Banda better known by his stage name as ‘Soldier’ was admitted at the hospital days ago after suffering from high blood pressure.

According to his colleague Jack Macbrams, Banda’s condition has improved.

Soldier Lucius Banda, is a Malawian singer-songwriter, music producer and politician from Balaka.