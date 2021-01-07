Plight of Augustas Chidzanja, MCP Chairperson for Central-Eastern Region

BY JOSHUA CHISA MBELE

Calling Upon MCP: Fairness. Equal Compensation & Equity.

I should have contested the 2019 Parliamentary Elections on MCP ticket. I was rejected in Salima. They said I was too late. Other candidates had already spent their lifesavings. It would be unfair for me to enter the contest late.I accepted. I opted for Independent Candidature. UTM approached me thereafter. That’s not the Subject Matter.

I want to talk about the plight of Augustas Chidzanja. The MCP Chairperson for Central-Eastern Region.Chidzanja delivered. MCP collected all 5 Salima Constituencies. Chidzanja was also the Chairperson of MCP Electoral Convention.

Today, Chidzanja is a very sad sight. He is struggling. Literally down & out. Stinking Poverty. Hobble. Jobless. None of the MPs remember him.

MCP Headquarters has also forgotten him. Munthu akubvutika.I’m saying.., it’s an insult to all of us.

Don’t use & dump a person just like that. Chauta amakwiya. Mudzamufuna tsiku lina.

I’m on my knees. Find something, somewhere in your glorious MCP Empire for him.

Give him dignity. He gave everything to make sure MCP win.Chonde. Chonde. Chonde. Help Him.Ndawala pa Town….. Ine Ndwiiii……