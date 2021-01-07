COVID-19 HITS HARD: St Pius Catholic Church Closed, Mzuni Records 28 New Cases, One Lecturer Killed, 85% Up In Prisons

The Saint Pius Catholic Church in Blantyre has been closed due to the covid-19 pandemic that has so far struck three Church leaders at the parish.

The three parish leaders include Father Kaliati. Father Namba and Sister Anna. In related development the the Mzuzu university has recorded 28 cases of covid-19 in the past 24 hours and one lecture from the Forestry Faculty( name withheld) has passed on.

Meanwhile, at Zomba Maximum Prison, reports indicate that 85% of randomly tested inmates have tested positive of covid-19. Zomba has 2439 inmates against the prescribed 800 imamates set up.

There have been spiking numbers of covid-19 pandemic in the recent days in the country which Dr Phuka who is the Chair of Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 has seriously warned that it will be harder than the first wave. So far, Kamuzu Central and Bwaila Hospitals are filled to capacity with covid-19 patients and that some have suggested that President Chakwera must give away some his Residences to be used as isolation centres.

Vice President Chilima is on record to have advised former President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika to allow Residences like Mtunthama to be used for such. In health related issue, Malawi has registered first cholera case for 2020/21 cholera season.

In short notice Statement from the Ministry of Heath says a 3 year old child from Chirimba in Blantyre who was admitted at Chileka Isolation Centre on 3rd January,2021 has been discharged today the 7th of January, 2021. The Statement further says that the Blantyre DHO is closely monitoring the situation and the public is reminded to strictly observe all preventive measures to prevent the diarrhea diseases including Cholera.