President Lazarus Chakwera administration has ordered the Malawi Police Services (MPS) to start arresting anyone seen in public spaces without putting on a face mask.

Principal Secretary for Local Government, Charles Kalemba, announced this a while ago in Lilongwe.

Kalemba said government will now enforce requirement without any mercy across the country.

“We are going to strictly enforce the Covid-19 prevention measures as gazetted last year.” he said.