Oops!Covid-19 Attacks Another Cabinet Minister Lingston Belekanyama

BELEKANYAMA: Admitted at KCH

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon Lingston Belekanyama is sick.

He is on death bed suffering from Covid 19.

He is admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital. The development comes barely a week after the pandemic also attacked another Cabinet Minister Ken Kandodo Banda.

The respiratory syndrome coronavirus2( SARS- Cov-2) the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019( COVID-19) continues to present a catastrophic impact to mankind in a globalized world as many nations are losing human capital and socioeconomic fabric which are the bedrock of every society, including Malawi, the President of Malawi Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has decided to take ‘let us see and watch’ leadership style when all leaders in the world are on top of their game putting measures that can stop the spike of the pandemic.

So far, no message has come from his office through his Press Secretary or from Office of the President and Cabinet concerning the crisis that whipping the country at an alarming rate.



The Presidential Task Force on covid-19 pandemic has just announced that Kamuzu Central Hospital and Bwaila Hospital in Lilongwe are full to capacity of covid-19 patients and can longer accommodate anyone. Crisis!