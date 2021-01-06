MWANAMVEKA SPITS FIRE: Warns ‘Strangers’ Against Changing Party Structures

Mwanamveka greeting party supporters in Nsanje

As the DPP convention razzmatazz heats up, one of the presidential aspirants, Joseph Mathyola Mwanamveka has sent a deadly warning to the people who want to hijack the party because they are close ‘relatives’ of the former President, Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika.



Mwanamveka was speaking in Nsanje and Chikwawa on Wednesday January 6 on his campaign trail to woo supporters to vote for him during DPP National Conference Indaba which is expected to take place soon to elect new leadership of the party in various positions including the position of party presidency.

“I’ m not a stranger in this party. We have fought battles against JB’s rule together with my friends like Henry Mussa, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka, Goodal Gondwe, Jean Kalilani, Jappie Mhango, Dr Hetherwick Ntaba, Geldezer Jeffrey, Charles Mchacha amongst others. These names are not strangers in the party.

Mwanamveka speaking at the function

“DPP as big as it is needs leaders who have institutional memory of the Party’s fabric to be able to compete shoulder to shoulder during the tripartite election slated in 2025 and not ‘ strangers’ who can not win even a parliamentary seat in their constituency,” said Mwanamveka without elaborating who those strangers are.

Mwanamveka who is also DPP spokesman on financial affairs in Parliament is on campaign crusade to increase his electoral college votes.

“DPP is national party and as leaders we must try our level best not to “districtise” it for such decisions are detrimental in national building and tenets democracy. Those who feel that they will hijack this party by bringing in confusions must be thinking twice on their beds because DPP now is aiming at national building as a first step to take over government from the Malawi Congress Party.

Mwanamveka and his team

“Forget about the hatched plans by some people in the party hierarchy who are bent bell to destroy this party by organizing parallel structures at grassroots so that their preferred ‘stranger’ wins the polls at the Convention,” he said.

During the interface meetings, Mwanamveka was accompanied by party officials from the region. Mwanamveka distributed ‘zitenje’ and some cash to the district governors who attended the function. Mwanamveka is the former Minister of Finance in Mutharika administration.

His third stop is Mulanje and Phalombe tomorrow Thursday, January 7.

DPP is geared for the indaba to elect new office bearers in various positions soon, according to a Press Statement from the Secretary General, Geldezer Jeffrey.

So far, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka, Walter Nyamilandu, Dalitso Kabambe have shown interest to replace Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika as the president of the Party.