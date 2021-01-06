DPP CEO Gelzeder Wa Jeffrey Back In The Ring: Tells Party Officials To Open Up

FLASHBACK: DPP leader Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika confers with Jeffrey

DPP Secretary General, Gelzeder Jeffrey, has requested all party officials in the country to open to all new members who have shown willingness to join the party as the Convention is just nigh.

In her Press Statement released on 5th of January, 2021, the Party’s Chief Executive Officer has also reminded the party officials to abide by the law whenever discharging their duties.

“As Secretary General, I would like to welcome all new members who have joined the DPP, including those that have expressed interest to run for various leadership positions. As a democratic and progressive organization, the DPP believes that allowing as many people to join it as possible provides the party membership at all levels a broader choice base to select the best leaders from,” the Statement says which she has signed.

Jeffrey was recently expelled from the Party with her four senior DPP gurus in the name of Kondwani Nankhumwa who is the Leader of the Opposition and DPP Vice President for the South, DPP Treasurer General, Jappie Mtuwa Mhango, Parliamentarian for Mulanje West Yusuf and Nthenda for breaking the Party’s code of conduct.

The four sought a High Court injunction and are reinstated. The Press Statement has further commended Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika for his role he played when he was the President of the Country.

“I would like to commend His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for his exceptional leadership tenacity. His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has ably managed to propel the DPP to greater heights after the death in office in 2012 of his brother, former President, the late President Bingu wa Mutharika, even when the the odds were stuck against him and the dark and evil forces were so strong against the party” says Jeffrey in her Statement.

The Statement that is entitled ‘ Towards the DPP National Convention and Accepting New Party Members into the Party’ has also cited various constitutional provisos that one has to follow when he wants to join the party.

In her Statement, Jeffrey has also thanked late President Bingu wa Mutharika ( chitsulo Cha Njanji)for his vision to establish the Party as vehicle of sustainable development in the country.

DPP will soon go to Convention to elect new leadership in preparation for 2025 tripartite election.

Currently, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Joseph Mwanamveka, Dalitso Kabambe, Walter Nyamilandu, Bright Msaka have shown interest to contest on the Presidential position and Jeffrey would want to retain her position as well.

President Mutharika has been faulted by political science analysts that he has failed to steer party into ‘green pastures’ even when he was in government.