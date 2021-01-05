Steps Towards DPP National Convention And Accepting New Members Into The Party

PRESS STATEMENT



STEPS TOWARDS THE DPP NATIONAL CONVENTION AND ACCEPTING NEW PARTY MEMBERS INTO THE PARTY



1.0 INTRODUCTION



1.1 The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is a duly-registered political party in Malawi, whose formation was announced on 15th March 2005. The DPP was formed as a reliable vehicle for Malawians to attain prosperity, security, and justice through genuine democratic choices and principles.

1.2 The DPP fondly recognizes the right vision, at the right time, of the Father and Founder of the party, the late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika when he established the mighty DPP. The late Professor Bingu wa Mutharika’s selfless vision was to establish a new political vehicle for governing based on the genuine tenets of democracy and rule of law.

1.3 Under its constitution, the DPP believes that political stability, peace, good governance, social and economic development can only be achieved under conditions of national unity. National unity and social cohesion were the hallmarks of the late President Bingu wa Mutharika’s leadership, resulting in the DPP scooping more parliamentary seats than the so-called ‘established’ parties across the country in the 2009 tripartite elections. This was a landslide victory and unprecedented considering that Malawians had always voted on regional lines.

1.4 Since its inception in 2005, the DPP has won two tripartite elections – in 2009 and 2014. In 2019, the DPP won again but the High Court sitting as Constitutional Court of five Judges overturned that victory and ordered a fresh presidential election.

1.5 Following the court-sanctioned fresh presidential election held on 23rd June 2020, the DPP lost government power to the Tonse Alliance, a grouping of nine (9) political parties.

1.6 The next tripartite elections are slated for 2025. The loss of government power in 2020 has necessitated the need for the DPP to go back to the drawing table and re-strategize in preparation for the 2025 tripartite elections.

1.7 There are several steps that the DPP is taking in preparation for the next tripartite elections and to ensure that the party reclaims government power. One of the steps is to hold a National Convention to elect new officeholders at the top level who will be expected to take the party into the future.



2.0 THE DPP NATIONAL CONVENTION



2.1 Indeed, as a party, the DPP is currently passing through a critical moment, and that every passing day is very precious as we make strides towards the preparation for the 2025 tripartite elections. The DPP is aware that there lie many challenges on the way to 2025 but we are optimistic that with our collective efforts and unity of purpose, we shall surmount these challenges.

2.2 As DPP members and Malawians may be aware, the incumbent DPP President, His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, would soon be retiring as the party’s leader after dutifully and honorably serving his constitutional two (2) terms.

2.3 I would like to commend His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for his exceptional leadership tenacity. His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has ably managed to propel the DPP to greater heights after the death in office in 2012 of his brother, former President, the late President Bingu wa Mutharika, even when the odds were stuck against him and the dark and evil forces were so strong against the party.

2.4 The DPP would soon go to a national elective conference to elect new National Governing Council (NGC) members, including the President of the party, who shall subsequently be the party’s presidential candidate in the 2025 tripartite elections.

2.5 After the necessary steps, including logistical arrangements and consultations with the top leadership of the DPP, my office, the National Secretariat, shall communicate to the DPP membership and the entire nation the date(s) and venue when and where the next DPP National Political Conference or National Convention shall be held.

2.6 According to the DPP constitution, Article 7, the main organs of the party are the National Political Conference (National Convention), NGC, Central Committee, National Secretariat, Regional, District, Constituency, Zone, and Area Committees.

2.7 Under Article 8, the National Convention is the “Supreme Organ of the Party”, which comprises all members of the NGC, 15 regional committee members, 15 district committee members, three (3) duly accredited delegates from all 193 constituencies, all DPP Members of Parliament (MPs), all DPP City Mayors and all Council Chairpersons. According to the DPP constitution, these are the ONLY acceptable and eligible voters at the DPP National Convention.



3.0 WELCOMING NEW MEMBERS



3.1 The DPP constitution does not specifically prescribe who should contest for any position in the NGC, including that of party President. Any registered member of the DPP is welcome to contest for any NGC position, including that of party President.

3.2 However, the DPP constitution specifically provides under Article 8 (iii) (c) that one of the powers and responsibilities of the National Political Conference is to “elect officeholders to various positions in the National Governing Council subject to prior screening and approval of the candidates by the Central Committee”.

3.3 Under Article 3 of the same DPP constitution, it is provided that “membership of the party shall be open to all citizens of Malawi, of good standing, regardless of race, gender, tribe, religion, physical status or country of residence. Under the same Article 3, it is provided that, “In order to become a member, a person shall make an application to (a) The local Area Committee nearest to his or her place of work or residence; (b) The Administrative Secretary in exceptional circumstances.”

3.4 In this regard, I, the Secretary-General of the DPP, would like to encourage all DPP members from Branch, Area, Zone, Constituency, District, Regional Committees and the NGC to open up the party to attract as many people as possible to join the DPP in our collective quest to win the next tripartite elections.

3.5 As Secretary-General, I would like to welcome all new members who have joined the DPP, including those that have expressed interest to run for various leadership positions. As a democratic and progressive organization, the DPP believes that allowing as many people to join it as possible provides the party membership at all levels a broader choice base to select the best leaders from.

I wish the entire DPP membership and all Malawians a Happy and Prosperous New Year.



Honorable Gelzeder Jeffrey

DPP SECRETARY-GENERAL