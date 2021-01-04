Mwanamveka On Campaign Trail, Launches Countrywide Tour

MWANAMVEKA: Eyeing for DPP Presidency

Former Minister of Finance in the Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika administration, Hon Joseph Mathyola Mwanamveka who is also DPP spokesman on financial matters in Parliament is on campaign trail to get views on the financial status of the country.

Mwanamveka is starting his exercise today in his constituency and later spread in other parts of the country.

In his brief message shared in WhatsApp groups by his aides, Mwanamveka says he decided to embark on the tour so that when he goes to Parliament he must present his case basing on the evidence he gathered on the ground.

“With his experience in the field of Finance, this gives DPP a good gesture to present their case in Parliament as people are crying with exorbitant fuel prices that has triggered inflation.”

The tour has been announced at a time when Mwanamveka is also eyeing for DPP Presidency in the forth coming convention where he is expected to battle it out with Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa, Bright Msaka, Dalitso Kabambe, Walter Nyamilandu- Manda among others.