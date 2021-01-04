The Ministry of Education has described as untrue claims that 2020 MSCE examination have leaked.

The MSCE examination will be re-administered from Tuesday, January 5 to 29 January 2021.”2020 MSCE Exams have not leaked, Ministry can confirm. Anything else falls in category of Fake News. Students are encouraged to continue studying diligently,” says the Ministry.

The examination were cancelled in November last year following massive leakage of the question papers.

The development led to the suspension of Gerald Chiunda, Executive Director at the Malawi National Examinations Board.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera directed the Board to re-administer the examination not later than January 2021.