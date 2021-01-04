Madonna’s Porn Poses Deep Inside Kamuzu Palace Stirs Controversy…That’s Spiritual Abomination

By Bishop Trevor Kautsire

SPIRITUAL ABOMINATION

Advisor to the President on Religious Affairs,

Sir, would you please advise our President that this seemingly innocent photoshoot that happened on a table at State House is actually a serious Spiritual Abomination done in High Places (State House).

I am confident that the State President being a Pastor will fully understand the implication of what just happened during Madonna’s visit to the State Residence. Sir, I am also very sure that you are familiar with the Scriptures, therefore, I will not over burden you with the scriptural references.

However, I believe it is within the mandate of your office to bring this to the attention of the Head of State. If not by Pastors, Malawi has experienced a mushrooming of Prophets & Prophetic Ministries, this is one thing that anyone with knowledge of spiritual things should have picked up.

I believe that as men of God, Apostles, Prophets, Evangelists, Pastors & Teachers are the gate keepers of the city. Unfortunately, this is one Gate that has not been guarded.

This Act is not just an entertainer excited about her visit to the State House (She has a better house), this is not just an entertainer doing what she does best (She has better places to do that), this is Spiritual Abomination on a National Level.

I love my President & I grew up listening to the “Material Girl” but this is something which will have Spiritual implications. I do not want to assume that State House is this naive spiritually, I am confident that we have spiritually able people who can cover the Nation on this end.

Bishop Trevor Kautsire