There Is Enough Space In DPP For Everyone, We Are Building A Strong Party-Tembenu

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

3rd January, 2021

Dear Hon Members,

Happy New Year once again. May the days, weeks and months ahead be fruitful and exciting. The Functional Review Committee issued a report on what they have done so far. They also gave an indicative road map on what remains to be done.

Please be assured that our objective is to build a strong Party with a broad-based membership as well as clearly defined functional structures and institutions. A defined ideology and clear Mission Statement of why we exist as a Party.

2021 has started on an exciting note with our membership attracting technocrats, professionals and other groups into our fold. This is a welcome development. Let’s welcome all of them with open arms and without reservations.

I pray that our personal prejudices and preferences should at this point in time be put aside. Its time to rebuild the Party and attracting new members is one way of that rebuilding.

It is in this respect that I would want to discourage and dissuade those of us, who out of personal interest and preferences have mounted unnecessary attacks on others for joining the Party and expressing an interest in Leadership.

As it has previously been stated, the issue of Leadership of the Party will be decided at an appropriate time within the Calendar of events to drawn by the NGC.

Nobody should, therefore arrogate to themselves the right to hold Press Conferences in the name of the Party or because they claim to be a member, and denegrade the current Leadership on the basis of rumour.

There is enough space in the Party for everyone and making pronouncements on the basis of rumour or “akuti” will destroy the fabric that binds us as a Party.

Have a blessed afternoon.

Issued by Honourable Samuel Tembenu

DPP Secretariat