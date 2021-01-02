IDRISS ALI NASSAH WARNS TONSE GOVT, Says DPP may bounce back

IDRISS ALI NASSAH WRITES;

My biggest nightmare is the DPP regrouping into a formidable outfit, and mounting a serious electorate challenge and finding way back into power at the next election.

Put good lipstick on the DPP and it may start to look attractive again.It is a scary proposition, but it is one that is possible.Voters are not to be taken for granted, ever.

It is clear that the Tonse Alliance over-promised and signs thus far are that it is going to under-deliver on most of those flagship promises; 1 million jobs, fertilizer subsidy, duty-free week, reduction in passport fees, reduction of president’s powers, a competent cabinet or no more than 20 ministers, free water connection and, even, kudya katatu (as obscure as that it).

Voters are constantly yearning for something better, for a promise to be fulfilled. It is for this reason that they can be a little forgiving to those out of power but judge rather harshly those in power.

By 2025, the corruption, arrogance and mismanagement of the DPP years will sound like a distant fairytale, far removed from the existential needs and lived experience of the people at that material time.

Saying to them “bola DPP inachoka” will sound hollow and not enough to address questions of “Ok, but what have you done in the past four years to fulfill what you promised?”