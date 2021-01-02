Chakwera grooms Mkaka for MCP presidency…Political Analyst spell doom for ‘outcast’ Mia

BATTLE LINES DRAWN

Battle lines drawn! Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has started grooming embattled Secretary General Eseinhower Mkaka to take over from him in 2025.

We can reveal that Chakwera has made a decision not to go for a second term in 2025 after hearty discussions with his wife and children and has earmarked Mkaka for the top post.

“Despite all the scandals that Mkaka has been involved lately, the President is convinced he is the right man to succeed him in 2025,” said a source privy to the plan.

He said Chakwera was also considering another youthful politician Sam Kawale for the position but he has settled for Mkaka.

“Mkaka has appeared before the President on issues to do with his involvement on NOCMA deals but he will not be reprimanded because he is the chosen one,” said the source.

A political analyst said Mkaka’s preference for the MCP presidency is more of where he is coming from than capacity.

“Chakwera wants to be succeeded by someone from his home district of Lilongwe and that is Mkaka,” said the analyst.

Initially, Sidik Mia is the one who was tipped to lead after Chakwera leaves the stage but Chakwera has been tipped that MCP has base, and its headquarters is central region and that he must not give the party to the “outcasts” (osapita ku dambwe) like Mia who comes from southern region and he mercurial in politics.

Mia is also seen as someone who used his money to ‘buy’ the MCP Vice Presidency.

Chakwera has started his presidency on a shacky note with almost all promises failed to take place and this has cast doubts in his leadership skills according to many socioeconomic experts.

Political analysts have since advised MCP not to undermine the coming back of DPP in government as they have best structures in terms political landscape and calling Kondwani Nankhumwa as mechanical engineer of politics who seem to have understood politics of Bakili Muluzi and late Bingu wa Mutharika of stimulating the grassroots with a ‘touching spirit’.