Malawi Journalists Receive Death Threats from Cabinet Ministers

The Media Institute of Southern Africa says cabinet ministers have been calling some journalists threatening them after publication of stories deemed critical to the Tonse Alliance administration.

His Ministers sending death threats to journalists

Misa-Malawi Chapter Chairperson Teresa Ndanga lamented the behaviour in their assessment of the administration’s six months in power.

Ndanga further describes as uncalled for prior approval of State House on certain journalists’ questions during the introduced weekly briefings.

She adds some supporters of the current regime have also launched cyber bullying on Nation Publications Limited journalists, Ephraim Munthali and Suzgo Chitete for their published stories.