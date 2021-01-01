Let’s Join Hands To Revamp Our Party And Bounce Back Into Government In 2025-APM

Former President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika writes;

Beloved Malawians,

MUTHARIKA:If it was not for God’s grace, we would all have perished

The former First Lady, Prof Gertrude Mutharika and I would like to wish each and every single Malawian a Happy and Prosperous New Year.

We wish to thank God Almighty who has preserved us all and our nation against all odds in this year that is coming to an end at midnight tonight.

The year 2020 was characterised by many challenges: legal, political, economic, health, social among many others.If it was not for God’s grace, we would all have perished.

The former First Lady and I wish to thank each and everyone who gave us their personal support and kept us in their prayers. Let’s all continue praying for each other and praying for unity and the success of our nation.

Today, on the eve of a brand new year, the year 2021, we look forward to the future with renewed hope and vigour for each and everybody’s wellbeing.

To members and supporters of the Democratic Progressive Party, DPP, I want to thank you for your special and immeasurable love and support. You will always occupy a special place in my heart.

As we enter the year 2021, let us all resolve to join hands and revamp our party. Let us all sacrifice our personal ambitions for the sake of unity in the party.

I am convinced that the DPP will continue to play a major role in the development of our country. This is why we need to continue working together as a team in order for us to bounce back into government at the next elections.

Malawi is big enough to accommodate every Malawian irrespective of our political, tribal, socio-economic and gender differences.

Let each and everyone of us work towards playing our individual role in the task of building a better Malawi.

With your help, as President of this country for the last six years, we did a lot in developing our nation and laying the foundation for continued development.

I am extremely proud of our achievements and I wish the government well for the sake of mother Malawi.

Once again, the former First Lady and I wish each and every single one of you a Happy and Prosperous New Year