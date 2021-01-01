I Test Negative Once More For Covid19-SKC

My fellow Malawians,

CHILIMA: We must always be red-alert and steadfast in all our undertakings

The year 2020 has been an eventful one. As a country we had our highs and lows. Our democracy was threatened but we showed the world that – as The Economist Newspaper put it when it named Malawi as country of the year 2020 – we are “citizens and not subjects”.

As citizens and as a country we also had our fair share of Covid 19, a disease that disrupted businesses, education, the economy and families. In short, Covid 19 devastated us all in 2020.

However, this enemy is still among us. We must not relent.It is for this reason, that as we celebrate the mark of a New Year in a few hours time from now, I wish to remind you that Covid 19 is still a threat to our lives. The battle against the virus has not yet been won.

We must always be red-alert and steadfast in all our undertakings. Let us continue washing hands regularly, practicing respiratory hygiene, keeping social distance, putting on masks as well as following home remedies that are being recommended by health experts but most importantly by getting tested for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, 30th December 2020, I received my Covid 19 test results. I tested NEGATIVE.

May I, therefore, urge you all to stay safe so that together we protect ourselves and our loved ones.

Together let us fight and defeat Covid 19!

I wish you a Happy and Prosperous 2021.