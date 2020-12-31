Woman Gives Testimony at Life International Church: Says Prophet Kambale’s prayer healed her from cervical cancer and diabetes

By Watipaso Mzungu

PROPHET KAMBALE: Says he cannot heal any disease, but God in him he guarantees that He can heal any condition.

A 54-year-old woman recently gave a moving testimony before the Life International Church in Lilongwe when she said has been miraculously delivered from life-threatening cervical cancer and diabetes.

Identifying herself as Mrs Ledson London, the woman said the two diseases tormented her life for decades until 8 November 2020 when she attended a church service at Life International Church at Mbinzi Secondary School Hall in Area 3, Lilongwe.

She said with the above underlying health issues, her my daughter took her to a number of places such as hospitals, herbalists and churches in search of healing.

But her condition kept on worsening until the Sunday of 8 November 2020 when she was invited for a service at Life International Church.

“Of course, we came here just to try because basically we had visited a lot of spiritual homes for help, but my condition never changed. I became so hopeless,” she confessed before a congregation that eagerly waited to hear more about her miracle healing.

She continued: “When we arrived here, for most part of the service, I was lying at the back of the church hall because I could not stand, sit or walk due to excruciating pain. To find myself in front so that I could be prayed for, I was helped by two people who held me side by side. When the Prophet touched me, I felt something unusual, which I had never felt for over four years and I started walking right from that service on my own. When I got home, I also discovered that I had started doing things by myself, which I couldn’t do before for four years, including bathing, walking and working around.”

London, who stays at Chinsapo Township in Lilongwe, further disclosed that her sense of hearing, which had been muted for the years, was also miraculously awakened and that now she can hear a person even speaking at a far distance.

Her testimony sent the whole church into wild ululation, hand clapping and praise and worship.

Mrs. London maintained her claim for the miracle healing today when Malawi Voice wanted to verify the story through phone interview.

She described Life International Church as a solution centre for every sickness.

“I do testify again today that God is really using Prophet Kambale to our advantage in healing incurable diseases and with faith everything is possible. Thank you Jesus am free,” she said as she laughed.

After her testimony, a smiling young lady walked to front of the church.

She too had a testimony to make. The girl, who only identified herself at Tadala, said after being prayed for by Prophet Kambale, she got herself at Airtel Malawi.

“I have stayed many years seeking a job, but no avail. But when the prophet prayed for me recently and advised me prophetically to pray at a certain given time, I eventually landed myself a job,” she said.

Staunch followers of Prophet describe him as a man of God who teaches the word of God with profound in-depth, healings, miracles, breakthroughs and deliverances.

However, Kambale says he cannot heal any disease, but God in him he guarantes that He can heal any condition.

By his prayers he is alleged to have made cripples walk, blind see, death hear, many barren women conceive, powers to break poverty through biblical revelation teachings and has led thousands to Christ.

According to his followers, before he starts praying for people once they enter the auditorium they find themselves already healed by the atmosphere of the presence of God.

In 2018, Kambale healed a person of HIV and Aids from Ntcheu, which was later verified and confirmed by medical doctors at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH).

The person had been on ARVs for years only to be withdrawn by medics at Makesha Health Centre at Chinsanpo because the viral load had shown that she was no longer HIV positive.

Officials at the National Aids Commission (NAC) refused to authenticate the healing of the woman from HIV and Aids and advised the lady continue taking her life-prolonging drugs.

Kambale says he is inspired by Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa of Zimbabwe whom he says is his spiritual father.

Life International Church was founded in 2016 and has grown steadily over the years.