Kaliati welcoming Fredokiss into UTM

Musician cum politician Fredokiss, whose real name is Penjani Kalua, has officially joined the UTM at a function held at the party’s regional office in Blantyre.

UTM Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, has welcomed Kalua, describing him as a New Year’s gift for the party

.Asked on whether he harbours ambitions to contest as UTM parliamentary candidate for 2025 (Blantyre City South), he says God will guide him to make his next political move.