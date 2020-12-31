Kabambe Officially Joins DPP…To Contest For Party Presidency

Kabambe being welcomed into DPP

The opposition Democratic Progressive Party-DPP has today officially welcomed former Reserve Bank Governor, Dr. Dalitso Kabambe into the party.

DPP Regional Governor for the South, Charles Mchacha and deputy secretary general, Aaron Sangala led the party supporters in welcoming Kabambe at the party’s regional office for South in Blantyre.

Kabambe is expected to contest for the party’s presidency at the convention slated in February.

He is likely going to face the party’s vice president for the South and Leader of Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa should the party hold a convention to elect former president Peter Mutharika’s successor.