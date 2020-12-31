Former Director of Public Prosecutions Ishmael Wadi Endorses John Gift Mwakhwawa For ACB Job

BY ISHMAEL WADI

As the post of ACB Director has fallen vacant, the popular name coming for nomination is John-Gift Mwakhwawa. Just to say afew words about JGM is that he won the Presidency of Chancellor College Students Union (SUCC) by landslide and was re-elected the following year.

I had opportunity to work with him for one term when I was the Director of sports in University of Malawi Students Union (UMSU) and I must say that though he was an ex-official member, his participation was active and his contributions were significant.

He has served also previously served as President of the Malawi Law Society, if I am not mistaken for 2 terms. He has exceptional leadership skills and speaks with eloquence. He could provide the much needed leadership to the Bureau.

Most important, he has previously expressed willingness to serve wholeheartedly on the post.

As you may have noted Reyneck Matemba refused to renew his contract. I know also a number of lawyers that have refused the post before and many others that would refuse the post today for various reasons.

So willingness to serve is a critical factor at this point. JGM is patriotic son of our soil and has participated actively in national matters from the time he was a student.

