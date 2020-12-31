APM Has Not Endorsed Homie Kabambe To Succeed Him, Everyone Will Contest Freely-Says Mchacha

DPP Regional Governor for the South Charles Mchacha has dismissed reports flying around that party leader Peter Mutharika has endorsed homeboy Dalitso Kabambe, former Reserve Bank Governor as the party’s candidate in 2025.

Speaking when welcoming Kabambe into the party, Mchacha says the party will hold a convention where everyone will be free to contest for the position of party president and the party’s torchbearer in the 2025 election.

In his acceptance speech Dr Kabambe thanked DPP supporters in the south for their support and loyalty towards the party. Kabambe came with his wife Bridget and his mother.

Dr Kabambe hails from Thyolo and was appointed Governor for the Reserve Bank of Malawi on 21 April 2017. He is married and has three children.

He holds a PhD and a Master’s Degree in Development Economics from Imperial College – University of London, United Kingdom which were obtained in 2008 and 2001, respectively. He also holds a BSc Degree from the University of Malawi, obtained in 1998.