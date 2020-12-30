Kamlepo Kalua’s Son Fredokiss Joins UTM

Malawi’s top hip-hop artist Fredokiss real name Penjani Kalua has joined UTM party, which is one of the ruling parties in the Tonse Alliance administration.

Fredokiss, a son to a veteran politician Kamlepo Kalua, said he decided to join UTM because it is a safe space for new generation ideas.

In a statement, UTM party has announced that a ceremony to welcome the hip hop artist into the party is set for Thursday, December 31, at Zingwangwa Youth Centre in Blantyre.

He will be welcomed into the party by UTM vice-president Michael Usi and party patron Noel Masangwi.

Fredokiss’ first experience with politics was last year when he contested for the position of Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South on an independent ticket.