Governance Expert Ceaser Kondowe Hails Mutharika, Chakwera, Nankhumwa For Political Maturity

Kondowe: What Mutharika and Chakwera have done in so far as democracy is concerned is a plus to the democratisation process to take roots in this country

As Malawians continue to pour in their reactions to the meeting former President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika and President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera had in Mangochi and on the other side the presence of the Leader of Opposition in Parliament at the farewell ceremony of controversial cleric, Reverend Levi Nyondo, political analyst Ceased Kondowe has described the gesture of the three leaders as gigantic step towards lowering down the political temperature in the country to allow socioeconomic development to lead over petty politicking which has been the trend since Malawi attained multiparty democracy.



President chakwera has at many occasions described the DPP as party of thieves and that he is set to “clear the rubble” meaning arresting all DPP sympathizers who were appointed by his predecessor, Mutharika and are working in his government.

MANGOCHI MEETING: Unifying moment for Mother Malawi

“Without a second guess, what Mutharika and Chakwera have done in so far as democracy is concerned is a plus to the democratisation process to take roots in this country,” Kondowe who also lauded Kondwani Nankhumwa for his ‘olive branch’ speech at the farewell ceremony of Reverend Levi Nyondo at St Andrews CCAP Church in Mzuzu 27th December, 2020.



The meeting of two leaders have received different opinions both online and social media platforms.

“My take is that Mutharika has shown Malawians that he is a true democrat by looking at what the current President, Chakwera did to him when he was Leader of Opposition in Parliament when used call Mutharika all sorts of unholy names against him which was unfortunate from the Man of God of his calibre like, who for 25 years years was the Shepherd of God’s folks at the Assemblies of God church,” Kondowe said.



DIPLOMATIC AND RECONCILIATORY: Nankhumwa interacting with Livingstonia Synod’s cleric

In Mzuzu, Nankhumwa speech was diplomatic and reconciliatory by calling on the Synod to open new chapter with the DPP family as one way propagating unity and tranquility in the country.

Nyondo has been at loggerheads with DPP led government on a number of issues but mainly on quota system of selecting students to the public universities.

“Let me be clear here that the presence of Leader of the Opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa at the farewell ceremony in Mzuzu is a great testimony of good quality leadership in him by looking at the acrimonious atmosphere that was there between DPP led government and the Livingstonia Synod under the outgoing General Secretary, Nyondo, said Mr Kondowe, who added that Nankhumwa is a rare breed in DPP power hierarchy who associates with anyone without looking at which religion or religion someone belong.

In his farewell speech, Nyondo has called on the new Livingstonia Synod executive to continue playing watchdog role to the current government basing on the Tonse Alliance promises during campaign time.



POLITICAL MATURITY AND TOLERANCE: Nankhumwa once paid Mama a visit

Rev Willy Tembo has replaced Nyondo as General Secretary of the Syond.

Nankhumwa is regarded as a frontrunner to take over from Mutharika who has retired from active politics. Nankhumwa is expected to be challenged at the convention by three candidates, namely Bright Msaka, Joseph Mwanamveka and Dalitso Kabambe.



“Those who follow politics closely now will testify that northern region will be a kingmaker of 2025 presidency with the 50+1 rule in play and clever candidates will be make good relationship with religious organizations like Livingstonia Synod which has a strong voice in the northern region when it comes to good governance and development in the country, said Kondowe who described the move by Nankhumwa as timely for a political and strategic thinker.

Ceaser Kondowe is a governance and economic consultant but also part time lecturer in many private universities and colleges.



Many political pundits have called the DPP family to call for an early convention to end their political power struggle and that will give the presidential candidate time to strategize on how to win the polls in 2025 as the country is now using 50+1 for candidate to win the presidency.