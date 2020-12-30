BREAKING NEWS: Bishop Stima In Fatal Accident, Rushed To Mangochi Hospital

Remains of Bishop Stima vehicle

Bishop Montfort Stima of Mangochi Diocese has been involved in a road accident along Mangochi – Liwonde road and has been rushed to Mangochi District Hospital.

Bishop Stima was born on December, 27 1957 at Khomera Village, T.A. Dambe, Neno district.

He was ordained priest on August 3, 1986 at Limbe Cathedral. His Holiness Pope Benedict XVI appointed him Auxiliary Bishop of the Archdiocese of Blantyre on January 24, 2010 and on 24th April the same year he was consecrated.

On December 6, 2013, the Apostolic Nunciature (Vatican Embassy) in Malawi announced that His Holiness Pope Francisco appointed him Bishop of Mangochi Diocese and his installation took place on February, 22 2014.