Oops!Covid-19 Hits Poly Students

UNDER COVID-19 ATTACK: Poly students

As President Lazarus Chakwera is keeping quite on the recent surge of the pandemic, the situation is getting worse each passing day as the latest figures indicate.

Reports indicate that the twenty polytechnic students who are on self boarding are down the with pandemic and that the fear is that the students are still be visited by their friends a thing that may trigger more victims.

Meanwhile, about 15 Big Bullets Footballers are in self quarantine after contracting the virus.

Health experts are predicting that the numbers are likely to rise since government seems to be at easy with no civic education messages on media platforms to warn people about the dangers of the pandemic.

“I would like to call upon President Dr Lazarus Chakwera to continue giving Malawians updates on this pandemic because the message carries weight when the leadership of the country is involved as the former President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika used to do”, one health analyst has said who spoke on condition anonymity since he is working with international organization.

Health workers have been lauded by Malawians for putting a gallant fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with little resources at their disposal.

So far Malawi has registered about 6377 cases of COVID-19 according to Ministry of Health reports published yesterday on their website and Facebook page.