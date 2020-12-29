MDF Commander General Vincent Nundwe In Contempt, Faces Arrest

NUNDWE: In trouble

Malawi Defence Force commander, General Vincent Nundwe faces contempt charges and a possible arrest in a land dispute between villagers of Chilota at Njewa and the MDF Airforce department.

Lawyer representing the villagers, Enoch Chibwana, has told Zodiak he has written to the Attorney General to act within seven days by way of advising the MDF against forceful acquisition of the piece of land next to the old airport.

Two weeks ago, soldiers from the airforce department at Airwing invaded the land and beat up villagers they found tending to their fields. They shared the customary land among themselves.

MDF spokesperson major Paul Chiphwanya admitted that the land belongs to the villagers but they are in discussions with traditional leaders there to acquire the land.