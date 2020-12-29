8 More Bullets Players, One Official Test Positive For Covid-19…Total Number Reaches 12 Now

Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club has announced that nine more members of the team have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of cases at the club to eleven.

According to the statement released on their official website, eight players and one official are the latest casualties of the Covid-19 virus.

The players are Richard Chimbamba, Mike Mkwate, Nelson Kangunje, Henry Kabichi, MacFallen Mgwira, Luke Chima and Dalitso Sailesi while the official is Desk Officer Yamikani Magombo.

The eight players now joins Hassan Kajoke, Ernest Kakhobwe and Stainley Biliat who tested positive last week.