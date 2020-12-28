Why Mayaya?

FOSTER F. FUNDI

Mayaya

Have you ever wondered why Billy Mayaya of all the people. I was saddened to see even well informed and educated among us fell prey to the concocted and preposterous sinister plan. They cheered and hailed him as a patriot for reporting corrupt Indian to ACB. Has it ever occurred to you to question who in his right mind would approach a member of a notorious group HRDC that supports MCP for a bribe.

Here’s the truth. Over two weeks ago leaders of HRDC went to State House at the invite of Chakwera. As usual they each came back $50,000.00 richer.

Do you remember what happened next?

A press conference threatening to expose corruption and name individuals involved. Were you surprised to learn later that Billy Mayaya reported Indian national Chandrashekar More to ACB. Now follow the money. This Mmwenye isn’t the target.

Their grand plan is to squeeze this Mmwenye to implicate DPP aspiring presidential candidate and former president APM.

Already MCP is using its government machinery and HRDC to target Dr. Dalitso Kabambe. Dalitso has not even expressed interest to join active politics. Mayaya and HRDC are political mercenaries working for MCP.

Watch carefully as they implement their plan in the coming days to go after anyone perceived as a threat to Chakwera Administration. Open your eyes wide enough and see beyond headlines and government sponsored propaganda.