REV NYONDO FAREWELL: Nankhumwa Preaches Peace, Tolerance, Unity of purpose, and Equal Distribution of Developments

Nankhumwa poses with the new Secretary General for the Livingstonia Synod

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Right Honorable Kondwani Nankhumwa has hailed the CCAP of the Livingstonia Syno for it’s visionary, developmental and oversight leadership it provides to the nation in their quest to promote justice, equity and tranquility amongst Malawians.

Nankhumwa was speaking in Mzuzu on 27th of December, 2020 during the farewell ceremony of the outgoing cleric, Rev Levi Nyondo of Livingstonia Synod at St Andrews CCAP Church.



Nankhumwa lauded the Livingstonia Synod for the socioeconomic development it continues to play in this country.

“Am very much aware of the developments that the Synod has done in the northern region here like the Livingstonia University, Ekwendeni Nursing College, Livingstonia and Ekwendeni Secondary Schools, the David Gordon Memorial Hospital in Livingstonia,Ekwendeni Mission Hospital and Embangweni Mission Hospital amongst others which have helped to change for the better the lives of many Malawians, mainly the northern region people, said Nankhumwa who is also the DPP Vice President for the South.

In his farewell remarks, the outgoing controversial cleric, Rev Levi Nyondo, thanked Kondwani Nankhumwa for gracing the auspicious service and urged him to continue to be humble and prayerful as God elevates the humble souls.



“DPP as a party is now at crossroads as it tries to find its national footprints again. But you can agree with me that the party is geared to reclaim it’s lost glory as is trying to wear a national face again because former President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika has raised up a “biblical new David in the family of Jesse” in the name of Kondwani Nankhumwa who has showed the entire nation promising leadership skills by extending an olive branch to the Livingtonia Synod as Leader of the Opposition and in the process making peace with every soul,organization, people, regardless of tribes and region one comes from which must be commended by any Malawian,”said Nyondo who is retiring as GS after serving for 15 years.



Nyondo was a strong critic of the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mainly on quota system which the Church believed was discriminatory and targeted the northern region.



Some notable figures who graced the occasion were Joyce Banda, who represented President Chakwera, Enoch Chihana of AFORD, Bishop Mtumbuka of Catholic Church, amongst others.

Nankhumwa presenting a gift to Reverend Nyondo

Nankhumwa received a standing ovation when he entered the magnificent St Andrews CCAP Church from the congregation.

Nankhumwa was joined in the special church service by DPP gurus like DPP Vice President for the North, Dr Goodal Gondwe, Treasurer General, Jappie Mtuwa Mhango, DPP Director of Research, Mark Bottoman amongst others.

When it is time to speak of peace, unity and forgiveness, Nankhumwa stands out as a pastor-cum-politician which is lacking in many political leaders in the country, political analysts have observed.