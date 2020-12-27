MANGOCHI, MOZAMBICAN DCs SETTLE BORDER ROW… To Have Joint Boarder Patrols

Piringu (left) and Mangochi DCs pose for a photograph at the border post during the brotherly talk

Mangochi District Council has taken an extra gear in resolving border issues with their counterparts from Mandimba, Ngauma and Macanyela districts in Mozambique bordering Mangochi following a meeting held on 11- 12 November in Mangochi.

On Saturday, December 19, the District Commissioner for Mangochi Dr. Raphael Piringu accompanied by some officers from the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), Malawi Police Services, Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC), department of Immigration and council officials visited Mandimba district for an official meeting with the DCs.

During the meeting, the DCs agreed to have joint boarder patrols, settle boarder issues in Makanjira and Katuli. They also resolved to start offering boarder pass between two countries for easy crossing of local people.

FRUITFUL MEETING: A group photo after the discussions

During the meeting, the Malawi team also negotiated the release of four Malawian nationals from Bwananyambi who were arrested based on boarder issues. They later established that they had no crime. The four will therefore be released on January 7.

“We also agreed on sharing health information outbreaks including Covid- 19, cross boarder management and cross boarder theft. We also seized the opportunity to market the beautiful shores of Mangochi and invite them to visit as part of boasting tourism,” said Piringu adding that the next meeting will be held in April 2021.

This vital trip was supported by Malawi Red Cross Society, World Vision International (WVI) and Emmanuel International under Titukulane Project.