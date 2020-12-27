CHAKWERA VISITS MUTHARIKA:”We Had A Good Chat”

MOST WELCOME YOUR EXCELLENCY: Mutharika seems to be telling Chakwera upon arrival at Villa Mutharika in Mangochi

His Excellency the State President Dr Lazarus Chakwera together with the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera today paid a courtesy call to the former President HE Pro Arthur Peter Mutharika and the former First Lady Madam Gertrude Mutharika at Villa Mutharika in Mangochi.

Writing briefly on his official facebook page, Mutharika said they had a good chat.

Meanwhile several commentators have saluted the two leaders for the timely meeting describing it as good for Mother Malawi.

Writing on his facebook page, social commentator and media consultant Rogers Siula said; “I am happy to see this day. Honestly I am! Ladies and gentlemen, never get angry on behalf of other people.

“Let’s build Malawi whilst engaging in constructive debate and not majoring in political arrogance, ridiculousness, rigidity, hate and petty pitiful malicious propaganda.” wrote Siula.

Seasoned journalist Chisomo Mwamadi described it as a great step in National building and reconciliation. “I like this. God bless Malawi.”

Another commentator Dali Ro said; “This is very wonderful , that’s the Malawi we want , wish you good health Prof Muthalika and Dr Chakwera , we look forward to you team , to work together in developing this Malawi.”

Gift Ngalande wrote; “That’s what we need. We cannot talk of unity and oneness if our leaders fail to share a cup of coffee. Thanks to the State President Dr. Chakwera for setting a good example. The former Heads of State must get respect and love they deserve. We love you our former president Prof APM and wish you a happy and healthy life.”

Former ZBS editor Winston Mwale wrote too “A rare moment! The rate at which Malawians are sharing this picture on social media shows that they’re tired of politics of hatred and vengeance-and, above all, are tired of the gut-wrenching poverty and would rather see this country DEVELOP!!