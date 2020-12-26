Malawi’s Labour Minister Ken Kandodo Discharged From Covid-19 Death Bed

Kandodo poses with hospital personnel from Kamuzu Central Hospital after being discharged.

Malawi’s Labour Minister Ken Kandodo Banda who recently contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to Kamuzu Central Hospital isolation ward, has been discharged.

Kandodo, a member of Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19 Committee was hospitalised on Sunday according to the ministry of health barely two days after attending a cabinet meeting at the Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Kandodo was rushed to the hospital by the family members upon having breathing difficulties.

At the back of the tests, it was confirmed that the sickness was due to the Covid 19 virus.

Recently, Kandodo himself took to the social media when his story went public to assure people that he was on the way to recovery.

Malawi has currently seen an increase in number of cases of people with the pandemic virus.

According to the presidential taskforce on Covid-19, Malawi has registered over 200 active cases and subsequently the government has closed the borders for the next 14 days.