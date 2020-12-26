Chilima Commends QECH Staff For Discharging Duties Diligently, Donates Assorted X-mas Gifts

REACH OUT AND TOUCH: Chilima donates to a patient at the hospital

Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima Friday presented assorted Christmas gifts to patients at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) in Blantyre.

Dr Chilima and Madam Mary Chilima say the donated items should support patients admitted at the health facility during this festive season.

Meanwhile the Vice President has also commended the health personnel at the facility for discharging their duties diligently as evidenced by testimonies from patients and guardians whom he interacted with.

“I have spoken to a number of people to check on the kind of service they are getting. All of them have boldly said that they are being treated well,” said Chilima.

Dr. Samson Ndolo, hospital director for Q.E.C.H has commended the Vice President for his acts of generosity.

“We appreciate the gesture by the Vice President, we commend him for sparing his time to cheer the sick here,” said Ndolo.

During the visit Dr Chilima who was dressed in ‘Father Christmas’ regalia visited the children and martenity wards.

Every year on December 25, Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The celebrations are marked by prayers, thanksgiving and distribution of gifts to the less privileged among other activities. – Reported by Geoffrey Chinawa, MBC Online Services.