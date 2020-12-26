Chanco Law Lecturer Warns Against Turning Malawi Into Police State

MADISE: Such arrests may turn the country into a police state

Dean of Law at the Chancellor College Sunduzwayo Madise is advising the government to take a cautious stance on the numerous arrests.

Madise argues that such arrests may turn the country into a police state.

This comes as critics accuse the government of slowing down in its fight against corruption as well as applying justice selectively.

The Tonse administration made several arrests of people suspected to have committed various offences whose cases are yet to be concluded.

Recently, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition–HRDC rated the performance of the new government on governance issues at 50 out of 100 percent. (Source: Capital FM Malawi)