FDH AWARDS BEST EMPLOYEE…sends him on Dubai trip with spouse

Mpinganjira (left) presents the award to Khomba

FDH Bank plc has named its Lilongwe Old Town Branch Account Relationship Manager Pempho Khomba as the Best employee for the year 2020 christened ‘Machawi employee of the year’.

Presenting the award in Blantyre Monday, FDH Financial Holdings Limited Chief Executive Officer William Mpinganjira applauded Khomba saying he has demonstrated excellence behaviour which is encouraged by all employees across the Group under the FDH Excellence Culture.

“Pempho (Khomba) has been consistent in his performance throughout the year 2020 and won Spot Award of June 2020, Employee of the Second Quarter and Employee of the Fourth Quarter. FDH Group will send Pempho and his wife on an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai with $1000 shopping money to celebrate his achievement and to encourage and motivate him as well as others,” said Mpinganjira.

He said some of the notable achievements that made Khomba scoop the ward include the acquiring of a MK2 billion deposit from a customer through persistent and good customer engagement and that he recruited the highest number of new Small and Medium Enterprises clients in the last three months.

“You will all agree with me that this young man has earned the Employee of the Year 2020 award, beating other strong contenders in Damiano Chimwala from CIB and Charles Mtambo from FDH Money Bureau Limited. I am proud to be handing over the award to him today.”

“FDH Group remains committed to staff development and welfare with the aim to facilitate the growth of our staff and the growth of our customers as we serve them better every day,” said Mpinganjira.

Mpinganjira said they rebranded their employee award programme last year under the name Machawi Employee Awards and the first to win Employee of the Year Mercy Mchacha enjoyed an all paid for trip to Cape Town with her spouse after successfully designing and implementing the FDH House and Blantyre Service Centre refurbishment project.

He said many employees have also won the other Machawi Employee Awards; Innovation Award, Spot Award, Employee of the Month, Service Centre of the Month and Employee of the Quarter and added that the Bank also award its long serving employees.

Khomba was all smiles after being named employee of the year and thanked the bank for the recognition.

“I would like to thank FDH Bank plc and the entire management for recognizing my contribution to the Bank. It has been a tough year mainly due to Covid-19 which affected most Small and Medium Enterprises but with God’s grace we have sailed through. I look forward to going on this trip with my wife and I will surely come back motivated. Last but not least, to my clients!!!! This award has only been possible because of them. Thank you for supporting a truly Malawian bank,” said Khomba.