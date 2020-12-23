24, 000 Victims Of MCP Atrocities Give Chakwera One Month Ultimatum To Be Compensated

The red-shirted MCP youth League members which used to terrorise Malawi

About 24,000 victims of various atrocities during the 30 years of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) dictatorship of founding President Kamuzu Banda have given the President Lazarus Chakwera a one month ultimatum to compensate them for various atrocities they went through during the MCP era.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on their grievances, the victims, being led by Sangwani Mkandawire, who chairs the Ex-detainees and Returnees Association says ‘enough is enough now’; claiming the government is playing double standards and deliberately delaying to help.

Mkandawire said they have been engaging government through the Attorney General, but their patience was running out in waiting for action. Later, they approached the Ombudsman Martha Chizuma to help.

Chizuma was quoted by local media as saying she was looking at the possibility of going to court to help the claimants, who are seeking between K20-K30 million each.

Hundreds of people who suffered various atrocities were partially compensated through the National Compensation Bureau, which opened in 1994 and closed ten years later.

MCP’s rule ended in 1994 when Banda was defeated by Bakili Muluzi in the country’s first multi-party poll.

The MCP also lost the 1993 referendum which backed the introduction of plularism, despite strong opposition to allow multi-party politics.

The authoritarian rule of Banda, who died in 1997, saw thousands of Malawians freeing into exile, politicians being killed , and complete clampdown of rights, no press freedom and a reign of terror.

The MCP has since 1994 been in opposition in parliament.

Banda apologized for the atrocities. Chakwera has also tried to offer partial apology in the recent past, but this has not been fully embraced by the victims.

History and governance experts argue that Malawi must establish a truth and reconciliation commission modelled on the one by South Africa in order to know the truth and what happened.

But Civic Education and National Unity Minister, Timothy Mtambo reveals they plan to engage the aggrieved persons; adding there will be a bill to address such matters.