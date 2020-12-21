VP Chilima Congrats Phillip Madinga On His Appointment As Standard Bank CEO

SKC Wrote:

I join all Malawians of goodwill in congratulating Mr. Phillip Madinga on his appointment as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Standard Bank Malawi.

As a man I have known for years since my days in the private sector, I am more than confident that Mr. Madinga will excel and steer the bank to more successes.

Taking over as a new CEO is exhilarating but can also be overwhelming and challenging but like I have said I am more than hopeful that you will do the bank, your family and your country proud.

Congratulations once again.