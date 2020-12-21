Industry Minister Kachale Banda Warns Against Smuggling, As Castle Malawi Launches New Products

BY MAYAMIKO PHIRI

Kachale Banda and Castle Malawi MD Herve Milhade unveiling the new products during the event

Minister of Industry Honourable Roy Kachale Banda has issued a stern warning against continued smuggling of products including beverages into Malawi saying the new administration will take the fight against the malpractice head on.

The minister said smuggling of products into the country does not only have potential of killing local Industries but also poses serious health hazards to the people of Malawi due to consumption of unregulated products.

The minister issued the warning Friday night in Blantyre when Castel Malawi launched four new products which have already hit the market.

“My ministry has already started making good progress in addressing some of the challenges local Industries are facing through policy reviews, enactment of necessary laws and engaging in positive discussions with relevant stakeholders on matters affecting Industry”.Said Kachale.

“For instance on the issue of smuggling and sell of illicit imported products, my ministry together with the ministry of Trade, has established a High Level Task Force involving Cabinet ministers, senior government officials as well as captains of the Industry, which will be working on a common solution to this problem” he added.

On the new products which Castel Malawi has launched, the minister who graced the accession as the guest of honour said this is a positive development and has no doubt that the new products will be loved by many just like other Castel products such as Sobo Squash.

He however asked local Industries to come up with products that can compete favourably on the market in terms of quality and price as a way of dealing with proliferation of smuggled goods.

Castel Malawi managing Director Herve Milhade has since asked government to create a conducive environment for local Industries to grow by among others reviewing taxes.

The new products Castel Malawi has launched Booster cider, Banana mama, Brush and Mujito.