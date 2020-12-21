Anti-Bishop Malasa Camp Falling Apart: Youth, Clergy, Parishioners Gather At Bishops’ House In Support Of Malasa

IN SUPPORT OF MALASA: Church leaders gather at Bishops’ House over the weekend

It does not rain but pours for the ant–Bishop Malasa as their group is shrinking each and every passing day, with most church members having realized that the group lacks clear agenda and that that the rebellious leaders just hold personal grudges against the Bishop.

During the weekend, the group organised yet another demonstration against the Bishop which miserably failed because they lacked clear agendas.

On the other hand, during the same weekend, Archdeacons, Parish priests and the whole leadership of the Church gathered at the Bishops House at Chilema, Malosa in support of Bishop Malasa.

“We shall always be here to defend our beloved Bishop each time they try to come here to disrupt the activities of the church, enough is enough”, said one of the concerned people.

A source at the administration of the diocese said that all the demands that the disgruntled group had raised have been met; The church has recruited a new diocesan Secretary, The Bishop has dissolved all the board of governors for the Diocesan institutions and replaced them with new ones, and audit has been done.

“Surprisingly, the group is trying to bring in new and petty issues which are considered as just personal hatred against the Bishop.

“Some disgruntled group members just want to be the Bishop themselves and that’s why they are using the fake excuses to force Bishop Malasa out of the leadership position.” he said.

However, according to incidences that happened at Mchenga Parish with audios that circulated in social media, parishes accused some of the disgruntled group members of lacking credibility as some have fathered children outside their matrimonial homes despite being priest, some have married two wives contrary to the church doctrines and some have been stealing church money.

“Since the beginning, the disgruntled group members did not follow any appropriate procedures in presenting the grievances and have been underrating the church authorities who have been trying to sort out the issues with them opting to violence and threats which is not churchy.” he said.

This time around the youth have said, in the event of any demonstrations against the Bishop and going to Malosa to disrupt church activities, the youth and the whole church shall always be there to defend the Bishop as the group lacks clear agenda and they just want to disrupt development.